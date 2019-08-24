Eddie Money Diagnosed with Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer

Exclusive TMZ

Seventies and 80s hitmaker turned reality TV star Eddie Money is in the battle of his life ... TMZ's learned the rocker's been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

The "Take Me Home Tonight" singer makes the stunning revelation during season 2 of his reality show, "Real Money" ... according to sources connected to the show.

We're told Eddie got the dire news late last year, during a regularly scheduled checkup with his doctor.

The cancer started in Eddie's esophagus but, sadly, it spread to other parts of his body. You can see in this clip, he's determined to keep his loved ones in the loop as he deals with the diagnosis.

We're told Eddie didn't take a break from shooting his family's show after getting the news -- and he's continued touring almost nonstop while getting treatment.

You'll recall he was forced to take a break from the road for other health issues -- a minor heart valve procedure in May, and he caught pneumonia in July. We're told neither issue was related to the cancer.

Our sources say Eddie won't shy away from discussing his treatments while cameras are rolling for "Real Money."