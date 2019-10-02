Arizona Cardinals Owner Bill Bidwill Dead at 88

Breaking News Getty

Arizona Cardinals owner and billionaire businessman Bill Bidwill died on Wednesday ... the team announced. He was 88 years old.

"Bill Bidwill was a person of faith, family and football ... and throughout his life, the 3 were intertwined," Cards superstar Larry Fitzgerald said in a tribute video.

"In the NFL, Mr. B was consistently at the leading edge when it came to embracing diversity and providing equal opportunities," Fitzgerald added.

Bidwill hired the NFL's first black female executive (Adele Harris) and first head coach/GM combination (Dennis Green and Rod Graves).

In Remembrance of Mr. B



Read by Larry Fitzgerald pic.twitter.com/YKAO0Awtrp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2019 @AZCardinals

According to Forbes, Bidwell was worth an estimated $1.4 billion in 2015.

The Bidwills have owned the Cards since 1932, when the family bought the team for $50k. Bill is responsible for moving the franchise to Phoenix in 1988.

Bill and his late wife, Nancy, had 5 children together ... including son Michael, who has served as team president since 2007.

"Throughout his 88 years, Bill Bidwill led a faithful, humble and happy life."