President Trump Impeachment Seems Likely According to Oddsmakers

Donald Trump is about to follow in the footsteps of Bill Clinton ... at least that's the way degenerate gamblers and bookies see the impeachment process playing out.

Okay, impeaching Trump is hardly what Vegas would call a stone-cold lock, but according to oddsmakers at US-Bookies.com ... it's now more likely than not the President is impeached.

The odds of Trump getting impeached are currently 1/2 -- meaning a $100 bet pays $50 -- and the betting line has moved significantly since the whole Ukraine saga was thrust into the national conversation.

Since the whistleblower came out and Nancy Pelosi started the impeachment inquiry, the betting line shifted from even to 1/2. That kinda shift is due to the fact tons of people started betting Trump WILL get impeached.

Oddsmakers tell us the current betting line is the lowest it's been at any point since Trump was sworn in, and up until recently, the bettors felt confident 45 would get a second term.

It's interesting ... polls are trending toward more Americans favoring impeachment than not ... and clearly a lot of them are willing to risk some of their hard-earned money on it.