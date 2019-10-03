Rays Players Take Beer Showers In Background of Interview After Wild Card Win

Breaking News

Blake Snell's gonna be smellin' like Budweiser for weeks ... 'cause the Tampa Bay Rays pitcher mindlessly drained 2 beers on himself after the big win Wednesday ... and it was all in the background of an interview!!!

The players were going crazy in the locker room after rolling past the Oakland A's in the AL Wild Card with a 5-1 win ... drenching the visitors locker room with champagne and brews.

The Rays had a bunch to celebrate -- from Yandy Diaz's 2 solo dingers and Avisail Garcia and Tommy Pham's HRs to Charlie Morton getting the win on the mound.

But, there was one highlight of the celly that needs separate recognition -- Snell and one other teammate took advantage of Morton's postgame interview ... by jumping in the background and dumping 2 full beers each on their heads!!

Next up for the Rays -- the Houston Astros on Friday for Game 1 of the ALDS.