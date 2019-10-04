Robert Kraft's Helicopter Caused 'Minimal Damage' to College Field

Exclusive Details @BuffaloBr0

Robert Kraft's helicopter did NOT destroy a college field when he landed before the Pats vs. Bills game this past weekend ... the damage was "minimal," according to multiple sources.

Here's the deal ... Kraft's chopper touched down on the football field at Erie Community College on Sunday, right before the Pats took on the Bills in Buffalo.

There were reports the helicopter damaged the football field, causing divots that may have led to a problem when ECC played their next football game.

Kraft arrives in a helicopter, Buffalo welcomes him accordingly pic.twitter.com/TZca2NmCNj — Buffalo Bro 🍂 (@BuffaloBr0) September 29, 2019

But, we reached out to multiple people connected to the situation -- including ECC -- and were assured by multiple parties the extent of the damage was "overblown."

We're told there WAS some minor damage to the field -- and the Buffalo Bills sent their groundskeeping crew over to check it out -- but it didn't exactly require a massive effort to fix.

An ECC rep tells us the guys just stomped some dirt in the divots and it successfully remedied the issue. The rep says, "There wasn't even $100 in damage."

We're also told the field is in fine condition for ECC's next game and it doesn't seem like anyone has any problems with Kraft or the Patriots.