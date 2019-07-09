Robert Kraft Dines with Donald Trump at Fancy D.C. Dinner

Breaking News Shuttershock Premier

The bromance between Robert Kraft and Donald Trump is back on -- because the New England Patriots owner was front and center at a Trump dinner in D.C. on Monday.

78-year-old Kraft sat at Trump's table for a special dinner at the Treasury Cash Room honoring Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

The dinner was intended to show the Emir that the U.S. wants to work with his country -- so Trump rolled out some of the biggest names in business for the event.

Kraft was joined by Goldman Sachs exec Dina Powell and International Monetary Fund honcho Christine Lagarde.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were also on hand -- along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

"This is a who’s who of people in business," Trump told the room, according to the NY Times.

Of course, Kraft and Trump were VERY close for years -- until they publicly clashed over Trump's comments about Colin Kaepernick.

Remember, Trump called for NFL owners to fire any "son of a bitch" who doesn't stand for the anthem. Kraft called Trump's statements "divisive" and "horrible."

But after Kraft praised Trump during a FOX News interview back in February, seems the two are on better terms.