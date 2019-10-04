Stan Lee's San Francisco Condo for Sale at $1.35 Million

Stan Lee's high-rise condo in San Francisco has just hit the market ... no super spidey powers required to get up there.

The estate belonging to the late comic book god is unloading his pied-à-terre inside the luxurious Four Seasons. The 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom pad is a cozy 792 square feet ... call it your weekend getaway place, assuming you can plunk down the $1.35 million asking price.

The east-facing unit features expansive windows so you can really enjoy picturesque, unobstructed views of downtown. The condo may be cozy ... but it feels massive, thanks to high ceilings and opulent finishes.

The space features a marble bathroom, Brazilian-cherry hardwood floors throughout and upgraded stainless-steel appliances. Don't forget ... the pad's inside the Four Seasons. So, feel free to also enjoy all of its fancy offerings ... like 24/7 in-room dining, a high-end restaurant/bar, an Equinox Sports Club on the premises and valet parking.

Wanna explore SF on foot? Michelin-starred restaurants and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art are just minutes away from the condo.