Isaac Bruce Says He Won't Campaign For HoF, My Numbers Speak For Themselves!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Rams legend Isaac Bruce ain't going to get on his hands and knees and beg to be in the Hall of Fame ... he tells us his numbers are enough to do all the talking necessary!!!

"I can't do any cartwheels or backwards flips to make people notice me," Bruce says ...

"When introducing me, I always say just put my numbers up front and let the numbers speak for the career that I had."

Bruce -- a 16-year NFL vet -- is widely considered one of the biggest Hall of Fame snubs ... and, in fact, Nate Burleson just told us this week Isaac IS the biggest HoF snub.

Play video content TMZSports.com

But, voters have disagreed -- despite Bruce's wild numbers (1,024 receptions, 15,208 receiving yards, 91 TDs) -- 'cause Isaac's been kept out of Canton for YEARS.

But, Bruce tells us he's staying patient throughout this whole process ... saying he's confident he'll get in at some point.