Howard Stern Says Clapton Should Play Ginger Baker Tribute

Howard Stern's feeling the loss of Cream drummer Ginger Baker, but says he hopes it will lead to a tribute performance from the last surviving member of the British rock supergroup.

As we reported ... Baker died peacefully in a hospital in England Sunday, and Howard shared some of his memories of the drumming sensation as he was leaving Spago in Beverly Hills.

Stern tells us he was in high school when Cream released their final album -- fittingly titled "Goodbye" -- before breaking up ... and it was apparently worse than any breakup he personally went through.

Ginger's likely to get a tribute show, so we asked Howard who should be there for it ... and his answer just makes sense -- Eric Clapton.

Cream was made up of Baker, Clapton and bassist Jack Bruce ... but Bruce died in 2014. Granted, Clapton's not known for hopping on drums, but we're sure he can land a famous drummer he's played with over the years to sub in for Ginger.

Steve Gadd or Phil Collins perhaps?

BTW -- Baker was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993 as a member of Cream.

He was 80 years old.