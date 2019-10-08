Elizabeth Warren Adamant She Was Fired at 22 For Being Pregnant

TMZ.com

Elizabeth Warren is sticking to her story that she was once fired simply for being pregnant ... never mind a report refuting her account.

The Democratic Presidential candidate and Senator from Massachusetts doubled down Tuesday morning ... adamantly saying she was shown the door at 22 from a teaching job in New Jersey just because she was visibly pregnant. It's a personal story she's told on the campaign trail in her quest to champion women and labor issues.

Warren's comments come on the heels of a report from the right-leaning website, the Washington Free Beacon ... which reported that county records show Warren resigned from her position in 1971 as a speech pathologist just 2 months after the board "unanimously approved" a "provisional certificate" that would extend her teaching contract a second year.

Warren insists that after one year of teaching, the principal told her the job promised to her would go to someone else. But, the Free Beacon, citing county records, reports Warren submitted her resignation after just one year and the board "accepted with regret."

Warren's account has come under new scrutiny because of what she said back in 2007 during an interview at UC Berkeley. She had said that after a year of teaching children with disabilities she'd gotten an "emergency certificate" because she lacked education courses.