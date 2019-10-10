Tom Petty's Guitars, Guns and Music Stolen from Storage, Arrest Made

Exclusive TMZ.com

A huge stash of Tom Petty treasure -- including his unreleased music -- is back with his family ... because cops didn't let the alleged burglar do him like that.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a man broke into Petty's San Fernando Valley storage unit last month and swiped at least $100k worth of valuables. Among the jacked items were guitars and other instruments and some guns. Perhaps most significantly, some precious hard drives loaded with Tom's music -- including unreleased tracks -- were stolen.

The good news -- we're told police caught a suspect who confessed to the crime. He's been arrested for burglary.

Even better ... our sources say they've recovered the hard drives and the guns. As for the instruments -- we're told cops are running down some leads.