Aaron Carter Loses His Cool at 'Marriage Boot Camp' Premiere
Aaron Carter Lashes Out at Paps You're Not the Boss of Me!!!
10/11/2019 6:49 AM PT
Aaron Carter can't take direction well ... or so it seems, after losing his cool with paps.
The singer made an appearance at the "Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition" premiere party Thursday night at the Mondrian Hotel in WeHo where things quickly went from 0 to 100. Aaron had just arrived, flashed a smile and then flipped the double bird to photogs.
It's unclear what paps wanted him to do -- maybe not flip them off -- but as you can see from the video ... Aaron didn't like it and chastised paps, "You don't tell me what to do. I tell you guys what to do." Aaron then walked away and gave paps a death stare.
BTW, Aaron's part of the 'Marriage Boot Camp' cast as he comes face-to-face with his mom, Jane, in a tense reunion. Our friends over at TooFab break down their emotional breakdown.
The show -- featuring 'Real Housewife' Alexis Bellino, "Basketball Wives" star Laura Govan and Corey Feldman -- premieres Friday night but Aaron's also got other pressing matters.
As we first reported ... Aaron's twin sister, Angel, got a restraining order against him last month claiming he threatened her. There's a hearing scheduled for later today to decide whether the protective order will become permanent.
