Aaron Carter Loses His Cool at 'Marriage Boot Camp' Premiere

Aaron Carter can't take direction well ... or so it seems, after losing his cool with paps.

The singer made an appearance at the "Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition" premiere party Thursday night at the Mondrian Hotel in WeHo where things quickly went from 0 to 100. Aaron had just arrived, flashed a smile and then flipped the double bird to photogs.

It's unclear what paps wanted him to do -- maybe not flip them off -- but as you can see from the video ... Aaron didn't like it and chastised paps, "You don't tell me what to do. I tell you guys what to do." Aaron then walked away and gave paps a death stare.

BTW, Aaron's part of the 'Marriage Boot Camp' cast as he comes face-to-face with his mom, Jane, in a tense reunion. Our friends over at TooFab break down their emotional breakdown.

The show -- featuring 'Real Housewife' Alexis Bellino, "Basketball Wives" star Laura Govan and Corey Feldman -- premieres Friday night but Aaron's also got other pressing matters.