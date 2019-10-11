Justin Bieber Casually Puts Home on the Market, Shares Rap Song

Justin Bieber's looking to unload his palace in Beverly Hills ... either that, or he's just bored and wants to see what he can get for it.

JB started posting a series of candid shots of his home in the wee hours of the morning, showcasing his feet while lounging on a staircase, some of his art and one of his Super Shot basketball arcade game.

He captioned the pics, "Home vibes," but then let his followers know he actually thinks he wants to sell it. Bieber's next post -- which included his 2 Savannah cats -- said ... "I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER."

In case you're interested ... Justin bought the place earlier this year for $8.5 million, and it's known as "The Tropics." It's 6,132 square feet, 5 beds, 7 baths with a sunken family room, a bright kitchen with a large center island, a home theater and wine cellar. So, yeah ... home vibes.

That's not all ... a few hours before Bieber casually put his home with Hailey on the market, he shared video of a rap track called "Many Men." It includes lyrics about taking medication for his depression, and how many men have wished death upon him.

He says it's not for an album ... he was just messing around while his wife was doing some video stuff in the other room.