Woman Twerking on Moving Car Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

The Tennessee woman who went viral after video showed her twerking on top of a moving vehicle just got busted for her wild dance moves.

Myscellent Shelton-Cox was booked into a Nashville jail Friday morning on one charge of disorderly conduct.

In the viral video ... you see the 23-year-old twerking and doing the splits on the roof of a silver Ford Mustang as it slowly travels down a residential street in the Nashville area.

It's pretty crazy ... after the video started spreading like wildfire last month, the woman admitted in an interview with a local TV news station it wasn't her first time dancing atop a moving car!!!

Metro Nashville Police Department

Myscellent explained she and the driver were sitting in traffic for half an hour, waiting on a train to go by, when she decided to put on a show for other commuters. She got a lot of attention, but the cops took notice and she got busted.