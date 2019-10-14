Guess Who This Singing Star Turned Into!

Before she was empowering women with entire seasons, this cute kiddo was learning the ways of hip-hop in Houston, TX with the help of her own rapping mother, Holly-Wood.

Before long, she was writing her own raps -- many of which were deemed too aggressive, suggestive and sexual to tons of critics. The femcee kept at it though, partaking in freestyle cyphers and battle raps, until eventually ... broke through the mainstream in 2019.

Her hit single, "Hot Girl Summer," featured the likes of Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign -- and it became the anthem for folks who were feeling themselves ... and weren't scared to show it.