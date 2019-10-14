Terrell Owens Rips Dallas Cowboys, Says Jason Garrett Sucks

Breaking News TMZ.com

Terrell Owens is KILLING his former team -- saying the Dallas Cowboys are perennial LOSERS who won't win as long as Jason Garrett is the head coach.

"Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?!" Terrell tweeted after Dallas lost to the previously winless NY Jets.

"For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it's the same old song and dance! I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion."

T.O. added, "Not too late 2 bring me back."

The 45-year-old Hall of Famer is probably joking about a comeback (maybe?) but his disdain for Garrett is about as real as it gets ... saying the coach blew huge opportunities with some of the best players and coaches in franchise history.

"Garrett is the reason Me, Wade [Wade Phillips] & Dez are gone in addition to Romo & Witten."

Owens added the 2019 Cowboys -- with stars like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott -- "got too much talent on that team to be 'undercoached.'"

The Cowboys are now 3-3 ... losing their last 3 in a row. Yet, they're still tied for 1st with the Eagles in the NFC East.

It's not the first time T.O. has blasted Garrett -- the HOF'er let him have it in January 2018 over the way he was treating Dak Prescott.