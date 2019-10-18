Justin Trudeau's Met By Protesters in Blackface

Reuters

Justin Trudeau's blackface scandal is still a hot-button issue as the election for Canada's Prime Minister approaches ... as a couple of demonstrators were happy to remind him.

Trudeau took a road trip Friday in Ontario to meet with voters and hold babies -- including black babies -- as he campaigns for reelection, making stops in Barrie and Whitby.

He was greeted by a group of protesters, at one of his stops, decked out in blackface while holding up the old blackface photos of Trudeau that threw him into a storm of controversy.

The demonstrators also had signs reading, "We're Aladdin Too! Orillia Blackface Club Welcomes Trudeau."

As we've reported ... the Canadian PM has been on the apology tour since a 2001 yearbook photo surfaced showing him in blackface when he was 29 years old. He claimed he was dressed as Aladdin but, after the initial scandal, 2 other instances surfaced where Trudeau wore blackface as part of a costume.

Justin's been trying to save face ever since, staging a boxing workout with a famous black fighter and appearing on a kids' show to tell a pair of black twin girls he was sorry.