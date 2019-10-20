Eniko Hart Hits Pumpkin Patch with Kid, Sans Kevin

Mega

Eniko Hart hit up a pumpkin patch with her son, Kenzo ... and it's clear her husband, Kevin, is still a bit worse for wear.

The comedian was nowhere in sight Saturday as his wife and 1-year-old went pumpkin picking in Moorpark, but it looks like Eniko had everything under control ... grinning from ear to ear with her little tyke. The kid seemed to be in good spirits too.

As we reported ... Kevin's still recovering from a nasty car wreck he was involved in last month, which left him with 3 spinal fractures and required back surgery.

He's easing back to full health now -- even committing to promotional work he's gotta do for the new 'Jumanji' -- but obviously ... the guy's nowhere near 100% yet.