CC Sabathia Writes Emotional Goodbye Letter To Yankees, 'Love You Guys!'

Breaking News

CC Sabathia just wrote a goodbye letter to his New York teammates and the sport of baseball altogether ... and we gotta say, it's getting a little dusty in here.

With the Yanks getting eliminated by the Astros on Saturday ... the future Hall of Famer's career is now over -- and he took some time to reflect on it on social media Monday.

"Through the ups and downs, baseball has always been my home," 39-year-old Sabathia wrote ... "From Cleveland, to Milwaukee, New York, and everywhere in between, I'm so thankful to have experienced this journey with every teammate past and present."

Sabathia tried to pitch through injuries to get the Yanks past Houston and into another World Series ... but he couldn't quite finish the run, reinjuring himself in Game 4.

Still, the pitching legend got a huge ovation from fans when he walked off the NY mound for the final time last week.

"I'm so proud of this year's team, we fought til the end," Sabathia said, "Love you guys!"

CC added, "I'm going to miss going out there on the mound and competing, but it's time to say farewell. Thank you, baseball."