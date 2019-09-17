CC Sabathia Says He's Dreaming Of 'Storybook' World Series Ending To Career

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

CC Sabathia says a World Series win to end his career this year would be epic ... telling TMZ Sports, "That's storybook right there."

The Yankees starting pitcher is calling it quits once NY's season ends this fall -- and he's hoping he can ride off into the sunset with one more championship ring on his finger.

"2009 is my ultimate Yankee moment," Sabathia said at his LegaCCy Gala in NY on Monday.

"But, getting another chance to win on the way out, I mean, man. I don't know, that's storybook right there."

The Yanks certainly have a good shot to do it ... everyone in the baseball world thinks they're one of three teams -- alongside the Astros and Dodgers -- that should win it all this year.