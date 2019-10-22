Antonio Brown's Pittsburgh Mansion with Crazy Tree House For Sale, $2.3 Million

Breaking News Shane & Amy Smith Coldwell Banker

Business is officially closing in the Steel City -- Antonio Brown's Pittsburgh mansion with a pimped-out tree house is up for grabs ... and it can be yours for $2.3 MILLION!!

Things went south REAL quick in Pennsylvania for AB ... so it's no wonder he's trying to part ways with the pad. But, aside from all the drama, the place is dope.

The home comes complete with the 2-story tree mansion, it also has a custom basketball court (which might need a makeover if a Steelers fan cops the place), a turf field, home theater, gourmet kitchen, gym and a sauna.

There are 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in the place -- listed by Shane and Amy Smith --and it also has a study, spacious dining room, and a family room with a "jaw-dropping stone fireplace."

But, the best part of the home is the FAMOUS insane tree house, once featured on the Animal Planet TV show "Treehouse Masters" ... and it's AWESOME!!!

But, seriously, the tree house is a home in itself ... you could buy the place and Airbnb that thang out and start your own boomin' business -- AB style.