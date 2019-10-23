Pornhub Removes Hidden Camera Footage from College Women's Locker Room

Breaking News

Pornhub has taken down hidden camera footage shot inside of a women's locker room at a South Carolina college amid a police investigation ... and cops have ID'd a "person of interest."

Officials say someone installed a hidden camera in the visiting locker room at Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C. around late 2012 and recorded footage for months.

The footage reportedly captured women from at least 5 different schools in the act of changing, showering, etc. None of the women knew they were being recorded.

The creep who had the footage didn't upload the video to Pornhub until 2019 -- and that's when someone came across the video and reported it to Limestone officials.

Cops launched an investigation -- and the 5 videos were ultimately removed from Pornhub last week.

Pornhub's VP Blake White commented on the situation saying, "Through the years, we have supported legislation that has made revenge porn illegal and have also worked directly alongside local authorities on individual cases to assist in prosecution. On our platform, we strongly condemn non-consensual content, including revenge porn."

Officials say they have identified a "person of interest" in the case -- who was NOT a student -- but did say the person was "associated with the school at the time."

Limestone College also issued a statement saying its "primary goal continues to be the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and guests."