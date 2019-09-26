Bella Thorne Receiving Pornhub Award For Directing Adult Film

TMZ.com

Bella Thorne is bringing home some hardware courtesy of Pornhub, which is honoring her for her debut in the adult industry ... as a director.

Pornhub honchos tell TMZ ... Bella is being recognized for her directing work on an adult film entitled, "Her & Him" ... and she'll receive the award next month at the 2nd Annual Pornhub Awards Show.

Bella's first foray into XXX directing features porn stars Abella Danger and Small Hands doing the dirty. The film's plot (yes, porn has those too) is about a guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend's phone ... which, SHOCKER, leads to a sexually charged encounter.

Interestingly, the porno includes music from Bella's ex, Mod Sun. Obviously, the collab went down before the former couple's nasty breakup.

Bella's getting the Vision Award for her work in the director's chair ... and her film is part of Pornhub's Visionaries Director's Series, which features debut films from guest directors.

The former Disney actress' very adult film debuted earlier this year at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany.