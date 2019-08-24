Bella Thorne and Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo Makeout on Vacation
Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo Drowning in Love
8/24/2019 7:59 AM PT
Bella Thorne went in the drink with her Italian pop star boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.
Bella and Benjamin have been on a romantic vacay in Sardinia, Italy, and each spent a considerable amount of time trying to resuscitated the other. Gotta say ... Benjamin's got some pretty cool ink.
They've been together since April, just days after Bella's split with Mod Sun. They have made it clear to anyone on social media who cares to look ... they're a couple.
BM's half of the duo Benji & Fede.
Long distance relationships work sometimes, proving the point, absence makes the heart ...
15 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.