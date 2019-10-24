Lori Loughlin's Husband Allegedly Emailed He 'Had to Work the System'

TMZ.com

Lori Loughlin's husband practically admitted to paying big bucks to get their daughter into USC ... according to prosecutors.

In the indictment that brought a new charge upon Lori and Mossimo Giannulli, he's accused of emailing their accountant admitting to working the system to get their daughter admitted.

According to the docs ... Mossimo forwarded a $200,000 invoice he got from Rick Singer to his accountant for payment in April 2017 and wrote, "Good news my daughter...is in [U]SC... bad is I had to work the system."

Prosecutors claim on or about the same day, the daughter received a formal acceptance letter from USC and Mossimo wired the money.

As we reported ... the U.S. Attorney out of Boston filed a new charge of Federal Program Bribery against the couple Tuesday. The 2 allegedly paid $500,000 to the mastermind, Singer, to get their daughters into USC ... and this $200k is allegedly part of that total.

The new charge carries a maximum 5-year prison sentence. They've already charged Lori and Mossimo with various other crimes that could land them in prison for 40 years.