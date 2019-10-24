Wakeboard Star Steel Lafferty Hits Insane Backflip Frisbee Trick!

Play video content Breaking News

Wanna see the coolest Frisbee trick ever?!?!

Wakeboarding star Steel Lafferty threw up a disc about a hundred feet in the air ... got it to come back to him -- and caught it after doing a backflip!!!

The insane throw took place down in Nicaragua ... where Lafferty is vacationing with skateboarding legend Ryan Sheckler and some other buds.

And, fortunately for all of us, one of them was smart enough to grab the camera when Lafferty went down to the beach with a Frisbee.

The 27-year-old's toss was insane -- seriously, watch the thing boomerang -- but his backflip before the catch really topped it off!!

"No matter where I am, You all know I have to do something WILD !" Lafferty said of the throw.

Of course, the 5'7", 160-pound badass is no stranger to wild stunts ... he kills it on the water -- and even earned Wakeboarder Of The Year honors back in 2017.