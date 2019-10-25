Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hit NYC as Fans Wait on Album

Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hit the town in NYC as the second deadline for Ye's "Jesus is King" came and went ... but he says he won't sleep til it's out.

The couple attended the 2019 FGI Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street Thursday -- earlier in the day, Kanye told fans his album was to drop at midnight -- and Kanye took to Twitter to address the missed release time.

Ye tweeted, "To my fans. Thank you for being loyal & patient. We are specifically fixing mixes on 'Everything We Need' 'Follow God' & 'Water.' We not going to sleep until this album is out!"

You'll remember ... back in August, Kim tweeted out a tracklist and said "Jesus is King" was to drop September 27 ... that date came and went without an album as well.

Kanye revealed a much different tracklist Thursday, with only 4 song titles still remaining from Kim's original list.

