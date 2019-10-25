SMU Holds In-Game Bottle-Poppin' Party After Turnover, Hilarious Video!

Play video content Breaking News ESPN/NCAA

Rest in peace, turnover chains ... SMU just changed the sideline celebration game forever -- straight-up poppin' bottles on their bench after a huge play Thursday night!!!

The Mustangs were taking on the Houston Cougars in a conference matchup ... when in the second quarter, SMU recovered a fumble that swung momentum in the game.

To celebrate, the 'Stangs didn't turn to jewelry or a backpack -- instead, they went for the VIP scene ... reenacting bottle service at a club!!!

The clip is hilarious ... several players hold up signs reading "It's A Party," "SMU" and "Takeaway" -- all while one dude grabs a fake bottle of bubbly.

The funniest part? The bottle explodes on command -- dumping confetti all over his teammates!!!

The rest of the game wasn't quite as fun for SMU ... they won, but they had to sweat it out -- barely beating the Cougars, 34-31.