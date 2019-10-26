What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Candace Cameron spook you! Set your fears aside and try to see if you can carve out the sneaky switches that were made to the tricky pics!

The "Full House" star was spotted earlier this week on set at Hallmark Channel's 'Home & Family.' We've taken this seasonal shot and made a few changes ... So now it is up to you to see if you can handle solving the mystery as to what the differences are between these two super similar snaps!