Billie Eilish Hits Halloween Horror Nights with Brother & Friends

You'd think Billie Eilish would feel right at home within the hellish gates of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios -- but she actually looked a little freaked out.

The teen pop star -- known for her spooky visuals and goth-esque tunes -- was out Sunday night at the L.A. theme park, enjoying some good-natured frights with her mom, her brother Finneas, his GF Claudia and 2 friends tagging along.

At one point, Billie was clinging to one of her pals as they strolled the grounds. Seems like BE was on edge, and looking for a human shield of sorts.

Luckily for her ... there are other Universal Studios attractions that are open during Horror Nights that can take your mind off all the ghouls jumping out at you.

Billie and the gang got on the famous water ride, and she rode in the front seat next to her ma, who came along for the ride as well -- and everyone got soaked.