Rep. Joaquin Castro Wants Secret Service if Twin Julian Castro's Elected

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Julian Castro is the Castro twin running for President, but that doesn't mean his brother -- Rep. Joaquin Castro -- isn't thinking about protecting his own neck, IF Julian goes the distance.

We ran into the Castro twins Monday at Reagan National Airport in D.C., but instead of talking to the Democratic candidate -- we've talked to Julian plenty before -- we got the Congressman's take on something pretty fascinating.

Seeing as how they're identical twins ... would Joaquin be eligible for his own Secret Service detail, if his bro were commander in chief?

Joaquin certainly hopes so! As he tells us ... people still mistake him for Julian a lot, even though Joaquin's switched some things up about his look.

Apparently, it hasn't been enough ... 'cause he says plenty of folks can't believe they're seeing Julian in the flesh, even though they're not.