Cops Fired 24 Shots at 'Tarzan' Star Ron Ely's Son in Fatal Shootout

Breaking News Getty

The son of "Tarzan" star Ron Ely said he had a gun and pretended to draw the weapon before 4 deputies fired a total of 24 rounds, ultimately killing the actor's son ... this according to law enforcement.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office ... Ron's 30-year-old son, Cameron Ely, was found outside the couple's Hope Ranch property where he fatally stabbed his mother, Valerie Lundeen Ely. Cops say Cameron then approached deputies and motioned with his hands as if he were drawing a weapon.

Getty

Cops later concluded Cameron was not actually armed at all, and only faked it. Cops aren't saying how many rounds actually hit Cameron. No deputies were injured

SplashNews.com

The 4 deputies involved in the shooting have 40 years total on the force. As we reported ... cops rushed to Ron's home after Cameron called 911 sometime after killing his mother. The operator had said Cameron was out of breath and crying.

Play video content

Ron played "Tarzan" on the 1960s TV series, and had several other appearances on other hit shows. He married Valerie (a former Miss Florida) in 1984. They had 3 children together.