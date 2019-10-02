Ex-Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Sentenced to 10 Years for Neighbor's Murder

Play video content Breaking News

Ex-Dallas cop Amber Guyger just got 10 years in prison -- on the heels of her conviction for murdering her neighbor, Botham Jean ... whose brother created a shocking moment in court.

The sentencing went down Wednesday in Dallas and while there were cheers when it was announced ... the most stunning event came earlier when Brandt Jean gave his victim's impact statement. He spoke directly to Guyger and told her to go to God and ask for forgiveness. He got choked up as he asked the judge if he could hug Guyger.

The judge said yes, and then they tearfully embraced for nearly a minute. You could hear people crying in court.

Brandt said he never wanted to tell his family he's personally forgiven Guyger.

Botham's family members burst into tears after her 10-year sentence was announced, and it appears even Judge Tammy Kemp -- who is black -- was moved by Brandt's statement. After the hearing, she also embraced Guyger.

As we reported ... Guyger fatally shot Jean just over a year ago inside his apartment after she mistakenly entered thinking it was hers and believing he was a burglar. She later lost her job after an internal affairs investigation determined she engaged in "adverse conduct."

Jean, an accountant, was sitting on his couch and eating a bowl of ice cream when Guyger reportedly stormed inside and shot him in the chest.

Prosecutors wanted Guyger to get at least 28 years in prison -- because Jean would have turned 28 last week -- and she could have gotten as much as 99 years.

Guyger did not testify at her sentencing and can appeal the conviction.

Still the Jean family attorney, Lee Merritt told reporters the guilty verdict was "a victory for black people in America,"