'Tarzan' Star Ron Ely's Wife Murdered in Their Home, Suspect Shot Dead

The home of Ron Ely, who played Tarzan on TV, is a crime scene after his wife was murdered there ... and police shot and killed the suspect, who might be related to the actor.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's deputies responded Tuesday night to a domestic disturbance at Ron's Hope Ranch property, and found an elderly woman dead inside with stab wounds. TMZ has obtained police dispatch audio where a first responder describes an "elderly gentleman" on scene saying his son was somehow involved in the incident.

Law enforcement sources tell us the victim is Ron's wife of 35 years, Valerie Lundeen.

Ron himself was unharmed, but responding deputies searched the premises and found the male suspect, who the Sheriff's Dept. says "presented a threat."

Several deputies opened fire and killed him. The Sheriff isn't confirming the suspect's identity ... or what his relationship was with Ron and his wife.

Ron played "Tarzan" on the 1960s TV series, and had several other appearances on other hit shows. He married Valerie (a former Miss Florida) in 1984. They had 3 children together.