Lauren London Awarded Guardianship So Son Can Inherit Nipsey's Estate

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Lauren London has officially been granted guardianship of the estate of her son she shared with Nipsey Hussle ... and will be in charge of her son's finances moving forward.

London was in court Tuesday concerning her 3-year-old son, Kross, who is set to inherit $1 million. Kross needed a guardian on record to manage his own estate, and the judge ruled for Lauren to be that person.

It's worth noting, there was never a dispute between Lauren and Nipsey's family when it came to Kross ... but she filed guardianship docs, nonetheless.

Things haven't been so smooth with Nipsey's other baby mama, Tanisha Foster, who battled with Nipsey's brother and sister over the care of Nip's 10-year-old daughter, Emani.

Nipsey was killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles earlier this year. During his memorial, Lauren took the stage with both Kross and Emani to say a few words.