DeSean Jackson Auctioning Nipsey Hussle Cleats After Lighting Up Redskins!!!

DeSean Jackson paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle before he LIT UP the Washington Redskins on Sunday ... and now his special cleats could be yours if the price is right.

As we previously reported, the Philadelphia Eagles star WR went to custom cleat designer SolesBySir and asked for NH-themed kicks for EVERY game in the 2019 season.

Jackson sported the first pair during pre-game warmups in Week 1 -- cleats that featured Nipsey's face and birthday with the words, "Rest In Paradise."

Jackson went on to TORCH the Redskins -- hauling in 8 catches for 154 yards and 2 TDs in the Eagles 32-27 comeback victory.

After the game, DeSean posted about the kicks ...

"Every game this year Im auctioning my @nipseyhussle cleats I wear in Pre game. Proceeds will go to his kids Kross & Emani !! Link will be up this week. Rest in paradise bro !!"