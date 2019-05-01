DeSean Jackson Honoring Nipsey ... w/ Custom Cleats All Season

DeSean Jackson To Honor Nipsey Hussle With Custom Cleats All Season

It's 4 months until the NFL season ... but DeSean Jackson already has his game cleats picked out -- the Eagles star is honoring Nipsey Hussle with his spikes for the ENTIRE year.

The Philadelphia WR is set to wear custom cleats with Nipsey's face and lyrics on them all season long ... and Marcus Rivero AKA Soles By Sir has already designed Jackson's first pair of kicks.

The footwear -- one painted all blue and the other designed with black and white checkers -- has Nipsey's face on one side and famous lyrics on the other.

Rivero tells TMZ Sports Jackson specifically requested the designs ... and tells us there will be more custom shoes to follow in the near future.

Jackson said of the spikes on social media, "'Lock us behind gates but can’t tame us' Used to be stay safe, now it’s stay dangerous NipDaGr8 Ima rep every game 4 you Loc TMC"

DeSean is just the latest athlete to honor Nipsey -- who was murdered in late March -- joining guys like Clippers star Montrezl Harrell, who just wore his own set of custom Hussle sneakers for their playoff games last month.

Superstars like Russell Westbrook -- who dedicated his famous 20-20-20 game to Nipsey -- and LeBron James have also honored Nipsey with tributes the last few weeks.