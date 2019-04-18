NBA's Jordan Clarkson Gets Nipsey Hussle Tattoo After Nightclub Speech

NBA's Jordan Clarkson Gets Nipsey Tat ... After Nightclub Speech

Jordan Clarkson is following up on his passionate nightclub speech on the late Nipsey Hussle with a more permanent tribute ... honoring the slain rapper with a tattoo on his body.

As we previously reported ... the Cleveland Cavaliers guard gave an emotional tribute to Nip at a Scottsdale nightclub hours after Hussle was murdered ... calling for an end to gang and gun violence.

Clarkson decided to go one step further to show love for Nip ... getting the rapper's face tattooed on his left arm on Wednesday ... along with "TMC," for Hussle's "The Marathon Continues" slogan.

JC already has a bunch of body art -- he's almost fully covered now -- but this one has to mean a lot to the baller, hitting up Canada-based artist Steve Wiebe for the job.

You've probably seen Wiebe's work before -- he also works with stars like Future, Kelly Oubre Jr., Rita Ora and P.J. Tucker.

Clarkson joins fellow NBAer J.R. Smith with the permanent tribute to Nip ... who also paid homage with body art.

#RIP