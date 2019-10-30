Horse Runs Back Into Danger to Save Horses From CA Fire Threat

Play video content Breaking News CBS LA

A horse is being hailed a hero after it ran into a treacherous situation to save his/her fellow horses from being burned up in one of the SoCal fires.

The dramatic footage was shot Wednesday morning as Good Samaritans worked to corral horses to safety as they tried to escape the fast-approaching Easy Fire in Simi Valley.

You can see one of the horses all but ready to get loaded onto a trailer when it busted a 180 and ran back to the foothills to save 2 confused horses caught in the chaos.

CBS Evening News

According to CBS News ... multiple horses and small animals were led to safety. Unfortunately, a 28-year-old mare needed to be euthanized on scene after breaking her two front legs from running away from the fire.

Nearby ranchers were also swiftly moving to evacuate their horses ... and the scene's pretty heartbreaking. As we reported ... the Easy Fire was triggered around 6 AM and, in just a few hours, it torched nearly 1,000 acres.