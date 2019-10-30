Niecy Nash Says Her Marriage to Jay Tucker is Over

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Niecy Nash is pulling the plug on her 8-year-long marriage, but says she and her now-estranged husband are parting ways on the best terms possible.

Niecy and Jay Tucker say they've realized, at this stage of life, they're "better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride."

The soon-to-be-exes posted a joint statement, if you will, addressing a Wednesday report that they were breaking up. The "Claws" star and Jay, an electrical engineer, certainly make it seem like there's zero bad blood.

They added, "As we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share -- present tense." They did not say whether either has actually filed divorce docs yet.

Jay and Niecy had a big splashy wedding in front of 200 friends and family members. It was even a TV special on TLC.

Just a few months ago, Niecy was dishing marriage advice in an Essence interview. She told the mag, "A BJ a day keeps the divorce attorney away."