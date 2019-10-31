Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison Contact Hugh Hefner During Séance

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison were able to reach Hugh Hefner from the great beyond ... and Bridget says Holly's finally made peace with her famous ex.

Bridget came on "TMZ Live" this Halloween, breaking down her séance at Holly's house -- which she claims is haunted -- and telling us about the girls' paranormal chat with the late Playboy founder.

As we first told you ... the former 'Girls Next Door' stars planned to contact Hef the night before Halloween with the help of "Ghost Adventures" star and Hollywood psychic medium Patti Negri.

The girls accomplished their metaphysical mission, contacting Hef and several other spirits from beyond the grave.

Holly and Hugh had a rocky history before his death -- she claimed he abused her emotionally and verbally while she was in the Playboy Mansion -- but Bridget says Holly was totally okay with getting in touch with Hef's spirit.

It's kinda spooky ... Bridget says during the séance, Holly learned Hef periodically checks in on her from the spirit world, but Holly's happy to know he still cares about her.