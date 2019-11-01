TMZ's Pet Costume Sweepstakes ... The Wild Looks
11/1/2019 12:01 AM PT
The amount of dressed up pet pictures that poured into social media for the TMZ Pet Costume Sweepstakes is off the leash -- so sit ... and stay ... as you check out some of the fetching photos that are sure to have you beggin' for more!!!
Five (5) lucky little pet people will be contacted through Instagram and will win one (1) $200 gift card for their awesome animal submissions.
Our howling Halloween Pet Costume Sweepstakes was made possible by MyPetCandle.com ... where you can create unbelievable custom candles of your adorable animals (costumes optional), and proceeds help provide care packages to shelter pets in need with GreaterGood.org!
