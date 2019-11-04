Felicity Huffman Logs Some Community Service Hours at The Teen Project

Backgrid

Felicity Huffman is still doing time -- a few hours at a time -- as part of her community service sentence for her role in the college bribery scandal.

The actress appeared to be in good spirits as she left The Teen Project near Los Angeles Sunday, even flashing a slight smile as she walked to her ride.

Backgrid

Felicity spent 3 hours inside the center for the nonprofit organization -- which serves at-risk homeless and sex-trafficked young women -- presumably to chip away at the 250 hours she needs to log per her sentencing guidelines.

As we reported ... Huffman was released from prison after doing just 11 days behind bars at FCI Dublin in Northern California, but she's been serious about settling her debt to society since she got out.