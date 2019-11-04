RZA Wants Wu-Tang Clan to Reunite with Rage Against the Machine for Tour

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

RZA is stoked to see the guys from Rage Against the Machine rocking again -- but he wants to see another reunion that involves them and his Wu-Tang Clan.

We got the Wu leader at LAX and asked how he felt about Tom Morello and Zack de la Rocha putting their band back together to hit the road and play Coachella. RZA says it's the perfect time for their return, 'cause there's plenty to rage about these days.

He also brought up some unfinished biz with Rage that he wants to address -- wrapping up the tour their groups weren't able to complete 20 years ago!!!

Yes, believe it or not ... the Wu-Tang Clan actually got its touring feet wet with a coheadlining national tour with Rage Against the Machine back in 1997 ... but it was cut short after RZA and the fellas pulled out due to internal conflict among its members.

Welp ... RZA says he wants to run it back and finish out what they couldn't all those years ago. In fact, he's already got a point of contact on how to pull it off.