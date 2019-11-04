Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Shops for Wine in D.C.

SplashNews.com

Justice Sonia Sotomayor is just like us on the weekends -- ready to unwind ... and, more importantly, ready to uncork.

The Supreme Court associate judge was spotted at a mom-and-pop shop in D.C. over the weekend, where she eventually made her way to the booze aisle, and seemed to take a liking to a couple bottles of reds. In this photo, it looks like she's deciding between the two.

If she's truly wise -- and we know she is -- she probably took both of them home and decided later. Seems like a lady next to her was making other suggestions as well.

Can't blame Sonia for loading up on the vino ahead of what appears to be a busy schedule this week for her and her SCOTUS colleagues. They're scheduled to hear arguments on a number of cases Monday through Wednesday -- which include some meaty topics like immigration, police conduct, maritime law, copyright claims and others.