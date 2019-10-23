Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wins $1 Million Prize, Donating Money To Charity

Getty

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is getting a big fat check for her contributions to social justice and gender equality ... and she's paying it forward.

RBG was just announced the winner of the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture, given annually to folks who shape "human self-understanding and advancement." It has not been announced which charity the 86-year-old is donating her $1 million prize to.

The Notorious RBG, who has served on the Supreme Court since 1993, is scheduled to accept the award in December at the New York Public Library.

The Berggruen Institute, founded by billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, cited RBG's honorable work before and during her tenure on the highest court in the land ... including authoring the first law textbook on gender discrimination and her efforts in the 1970s with the ACLU's Women's Rights Project.

We're guessing the recognition will add a little pep to RBG's step ... not that she needs it.

RBG's still plugging along after her 4th bout with cancer ... and when we spotted her in New York City last month, she was walking without assistance.

And, get this ... RBG told a crowd at UC Berkeley this week she never stopped working out during her fight with cancer, and she still does push-ups every day.