Ex-FSU Star Travis Johnson Rips Willie Taggart Get His Ass Outta Here!!!

"It was more dancing and let's see how cool we can be, let's see how many friends we can be with the players ... MAN, F'*CK THAT!"

That's ex-Florida State star Travis Johnson -- a 1st-round pick in the '05 NFL Draft -- explaining why Willie Taggart DESERVED to be fired from FSU after only 21 games.

"I don't want you [to be] friends with my players! I don't wanna be friends with him. I'm supposed to uphold discipline. I'm supposed to uphold order!"

Yeah, 37-year-old Johnson -- who's still very involved and passionate about FSU football -- says he was excited FSU pulled the trigger on Taggart, but he didn't always want it to end this way.

"You know how hard it is for black coaches throughout college football and throughout the NFL, you want him to be successful," Travis said ... but after the way the Seminoles were losing games, Travis said, "I'm happy we got rid of him."

Now, Johnson says FSU has a chance to make a real splash on the college football scene by spending real money on a big-time coach ... and he likes Bob Stoops.

But, it's not just about bringing in the former Oklahoma head coach, Johnson says it's IMPERATIVE Bob brings in a staff of assistants that get the most out of the players.