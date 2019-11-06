Caroline Wozniacki Is Ripped to Shreds In New Bikini Pic

Caroline Wozniacki Ripped to Shreds ... Check Out These Abs!!!

11/6/2019 6:53 AM PT
Turns out, being a pro tennis player helps keep Caroline Wozniacki in INSANE shape!!

Check out the 29-year-old showing off his shredded bod while rocking a bikini on an L.A. rooftop this week.

Wozniacki has been super busy this year -- when the former #1 ranked player in the world isn't playing tennis, she's been taking classes at Harvard Business School as part of a program that helps athletes build a second career outside of sports.

Caroline is enrolled in the course with her husband, ex-NBA star David Lee, figure skater Ashley Wagner, Knicks guard Reggie Bullock and more.

There are rumblings Wozniacki -- who had a rough 2019 season -- could retire soon, partly due to her battle with rheumatoid arthritis. But, her brother, Patrick, recently announced she will be playing in at least 2 major tournaments in 2020.

"Right now, in January, she plans to compete at a WTA tournament in Auckland and then the Australian Open," Patrick told TV2 in Denmark.

"So she'll play in 2020, and that's always nice. But I don't know what else is on the program."

Stay tuned ...

