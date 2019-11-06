Dallas Cowboys' Daniel Ross Arrested On Weed, Gun Charges

Breaking News IMAGN

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross was arrested in Frisco, TX on Wednesday ... after cops allegedly found weed and a gun in his car.

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... the 26-year-old (who signed a 1-year deal with Dallas in the offseason) was pulled over by Frisco PD early Wednesday morning during a routine traffic stop ... and at some point, cops say they found the weed and the firearm.

We're working on getting more info about the incident.

Ross hasn't played a down of football this season -- he was placed on Injured Reserve back in August with a shoulder injury.

Ross had a brief stint in the Canadian Football League before bouncing around the NFL with the Texans, Lions and Chiefs in 2017 ... and finally settling down with the Cowboys.

The ex-Northeast Mississippi CC standout played in 13 games for Dallas in 2018 ... and has 19 career tackles and 2 sacks.