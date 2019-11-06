NHL's Evander Kane Blew $500k In Vegas Gambling Binge ... Lawsuit Claims

Breaking News Getty

San Jose Sharks superstar Evander Kane SUCKS at gambling -- the hockey star blew $500,000 at a Vegas casino during the NHL playoffs and never paid back the casino, a new lawsuit claims.

Kane allegedly hit up the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino around April 15, 2019 ... when the Sharks were playing the Vegas Golden Knights in the 1st round of the NHL playoffs.

According to the lawsuit, the 28-year-old decided to try his hand gambling during the road trip ... and took out several markers (essentially loans from the casino for gambling) totaling $500,000.

The order of the markers is telling ...

Kane started out with a $40,000 marker ... and when he lost that, he took out $20,000 more.

As time went on, the amount of money Kane took increased ... 2 installments of $80,000 followed by 2 installments of $100,000.

In the end, the casino claims Kane is in the hole to the tune of $500,000 -- and "refuses" to pay them back.

Now, the Cosmo wants their money PLUS damages, attorney fees, court costs and more.